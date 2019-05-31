Community comes together to build a dream ADA accessible bedroom for girl Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE ) [ + - ] Video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A community is working together on a special project, building a dream bedroom for a deserving little girl.

The nonprofit group Kingdom Design Ministries came up with the concept and soon others were joining in this volunteer build.

They're sanding and hammering as they build a spacious new ADA accessible bedroom for 8-year-old Cameron Woody of Maryville.

"I can't wait for my new room," Cameron told us.

Cameron was born with spina bifida and depends on her hot pink wheelchair to get around.

She has a loving, supportive mom and dad and an active little sister named Adeline.

The family is overjoyed to have a crowd of voluneers at their home, inside and out, working on Cameron's dream bedroom.

"She's getting so big now," Dad Scott Woody explains, she just needed a lot more room and with her wheelchair, it's hard to get turned around in what space we have right now."

There will be cool light fixtures, two closets, enough materials to build a window seat, and so much more.

Mom Megan Woody says, "she is just so dependent on her chair and she's able to transfer from wheelchair to seats and couches, shower, wherever she needs to but our shower just has a tub and she's not able to get in there without assistance from me or dad."

But you'll never hear Cameron complain. She's a happy little girl with a loving spirit and supportive family, at home, and at Victory Baptist Church which is helping in the build.

"Anything we could do to help out the Woody family; Cameron, once you get to know her, she's just got the sweetest s pirit and you just want to help her, " says Greg Floyd, Assistant Pastor at the church.

Pastor Steve Craft agrees.

"She's the light of our church. On a Sunday morning, it's not uncommon for her to be on the front row just below the stage just worshiping with her hands lifted up. She's a great example to all of us."

People coming together, helping a family feel blessed.

"This is just going to be life changing for her in so many ways," Megan Woody marvels.

And as for Cameron?

"I would just say thank you for helping me."

To learn more about Kingdom Design Ministries and opportunites to sign up to volunteer for this project, or to donate, click here.

Kingdom Design Ministries

412 Howard Jones Road

Maryville, TN 37801

(865) 548-5849

