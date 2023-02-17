KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local nonprofit that helps people with disabilities become more independent is celebrating a milestone and you can help its mission.

Over the years, we’ve shown you how SPARK makes electronic toys more accessible to kids with disabilities by making them more user-friendly. Just last August, SPARK announced it was offering refurbished computers to seniors thanks to a community partnership. These are just some of the services SPARK has provided for 35 years.

“We cannot survive without the community’s generous donations,” said Executive Director Mary Thom Adams. “It’s absolutely critical to our future and our presence and we need everybody in the community to understand the value of what we do.”

To celebrate its 35-year milestone, SPARK’s leadership is planning a benefit dinner to help continue its mission. The dinner is on March 6 at Harvest Restaurant in downtown Knoxville. There will be a multi-course meal and live music. Tickets are $185 which will help SPARK provide even more resources to people with disabilities in our area.

“The money from this benefit,” Adams said, “will support us generally and we have programs that address all kinds of needs for people with disabilities.”

A community favorite and a passion for SPARK leaders are specially equipped toys through its Toy Tech program to help SPARK’s youngest clients enjoy playtime without the frustration of not being able to operate the toy.

Board president Deana Sanabria said, “it’s just an amazing moment to see children that have different abilities. They come and are able to receive a toy that’s been adapted just for them.”

SPARK wants to sell 100 tickets to the benefit, hoping to “spark” that volunteer spirit in East Tennessee. For tickets and more information, visit www.sparktn.org.