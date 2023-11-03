KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A documentary, sharing the incredible journey of East Tennessee-based Remote Area Medical‘s founder, is being re-released with how Stan Brock’s legacy of helping others continues to evolve.

Brock died five years ago in 2018. He started R.A.M in 1985 and since then, they have provided free medical, dental and vision care to more than 900,000 people.

Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story is the first documentary by British director Paul Michael Angell. We asked him to take us through the process of getting the project accomplished.

“Well, when I started making this film,” he smiled, “I didn’t have gray hair, so that’s the first thing you need to know!”

The two met in 2012 after Angell discovered Brock’s story in the newspaper.

“I spent quite a bit of time with him. He was a very interesting guy, very magnetic personality. His good deeds kind of spoke volumes for everything he did and did the talking for him in some ways,” Angell said.

The film, released several years ago, has been updated to reflect the enduring impact of Stan Brock as Remote Area Medical evolves to meet the needs of the community five years after Brock’s death.

“We now have telehealth; we went through the other side of Covid and made changes. We now have more staff. We’re right at a million patients being treated,” said Jeff Eastman, R.A.M.’s CEO.

Many of their patients will benefit from a brand new 40-foot trailer with a 3D printer for dentures. It will be showcased at a dental convention in New York in late November for dentists from around the world. It’ll be a great recruiting tool for volunteers as well.

Eastman said, “I hope wherever he is, he’s happy that we are actually honoring his legacy as we move forward.”

A coast-to-coast screening of Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story is happening November 14 at 7 p.m. with a red-carpet event at Regal’s Pinnacle Theater in Turkey Creek. To get tickets, visit RAMUSA.org.