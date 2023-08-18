JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Jefferson City woman is turning her heartbreak into a way to help other women heal.

Sarah Dunn founded the non-profit “Heard + Held” which sends care packages to women who have suffered a miscarriage or loss of an infant. It’s become her ministry.

Dunn treasures each moment with her adorable little boys. Caleb is 2 years old and Noah is almost 4 months old. She worried she might not ever experience the joys of motherhood after having a miscarriage in 2020.

“I’m so grateful for them,” Dunn said with a smile. “Having babies after a loss is a blessing. My pregnancies were filled with anxiety as I was worried, ‘Can I even stay pregnant?'”

Dunn turned her pain after that loss into “Heard + Held.” She sends boxes of hope and healing to other women like her.

Lori Tucker and Sarah Dunn with a Heard + Held care package. (WATE) Sarah Dunn, founder of Heard + Held, with sons Caleb, 2 and Noah, months. (WATE)

The care packages contain comfy socks, shower steamers made by Dunn herself, candles, chocolate, a handmade bracelet and note, and even little tear jars.

“It is hard to understand if you haven’t been through it, so that’s why we try to be so understanding of moms and whatever they’re feeling, whether that’s fear and anxiety, or anger and frustration. We want them to be gentle with their bodies because when you have a loss, it can feel like your body has failed you,” Dunn said. “We include items so they will be able to be gentle with themselves and have grace for themselves.”

This all came about after someone took the time to send Dunn a care package after her loss. Since then, Dunn has given back too many boxes to count and has this message for moms in pain right now: “When those waves of grief hit, they do hit hard so just being able to just have grace for yourself, let yourself do what you need to do.”

If you or someone you know would benefit from one of the care boxes or you’d like to support the ministry, visit www.heardandheld.com.

Heard + Held is also hosting an event in the coming months. “Gathering Tennessee 2023” will take place on Saturday, October 7th at Providence Church in Jefferson City. It’s a way for mothers to worship together, hear from inspirational speakers, share a meal and remember their babies. It’s free, but you must register to attend. You can also do that at www.heardandheld.com.