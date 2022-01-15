KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center’s screening process for donating blood is routine for Sara May.

From temperature checks to answering health questions, Sara has it down. She’s been doing this for several years.

“I started donating when I was 17,” May said. “It was actually the first time I donated and it was a replacement for a little girl out of Jefferson County. Her name was Ashton Fritz.”

The little girl May helped now is all grown up and doing well.

“Ever since then I’ve donated blood every time I’m eligible to.”

May goes through this process every 56 to 60 days. Coming in to donate at MEDIC or at one of its mobile blood drives.

“Usually I’m right on the dot making that donation mark,” Sara said.

The entire process of donating blood takes under an hour and can save a life.

Even if you missed this week’s Roll Up Your Sleeve event, it’s never too late to give.

“If you haven’t come out this week, I encourage you strongly to come out as soon as you can to make that donation,” Sara said.

MEDIC estimates that over 1,700 products of red blood were donated during this week’s Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive event.