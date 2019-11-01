Farragut High School’s Sparkle Squad cheerleader is a friend to everyone

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s been a good school year for a Farragut High student with special needs.

Junior Megan Ramsey has won the hearts of her classmates and teachers just by being herself and bringing joy to others.

So the school decided to show her how much she means to them.

Megan is a proud member of Farragut’s Sparkle Squad, an inclusive cheer squad for students with special needs, embraced by the school.

“That’s been awesome for our students,” says special needs teacher Brooke Montjoy. “They have become friends with people they might otherwise not know. You can hear students from the student section shouting out the names of everyone and it’s just really kind of grown our student body and our students – they feel that love.”

A standout on the Sparkle Squad, Megan is popular with her classmates.

Senior Adam Fuller says, “she’s always laughing and smiling. She’s just like a really good person to always be around.”

And so it came as no surprise to them that Megan not only won a spot on Homecoming Court, thanks to all the nominations, but she was also elected Junior Princess, representing her class.

Senior Brenna Bocik says, “I started crying because it was so special. I just wanted her to win so bad.”

Megan told us, “it surprised me.”

Her mother, Julie Ramsey, beaming with pride, says, “Megan is joy and she brings joy to everyone, and it didn’t surprise me. I was overwhelmed by how much love she got back.”

Congratulations, Megan Ramsey, and thank you for being a friend to everyone, truly showing that you get what you give.