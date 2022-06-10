JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Diondre Jackson, husband and father of three, lives to give back as a father figure to young men in East Tennessee at-risk.

Jackson makes a difference for the younger generation, and others are noticing.

Jackson spends time with young men who need a father figure by catching fish, learning how to cook and embracing the hard work of harvesting wood.

“I was very fortunate to have a wonderful father that showed me how to be a dad and a lot of people aren’t necessarily blessed with that opportunity,” Jackson said.

Jackson founded a residential program called Penultimate Development, a leadership and career development program designed to transform at-risk youth from followers to leaders by improving their spiritual, personal and professional development, according to their website.

“We focus on spiritual, personal and professional development. We are assisting in helping guys transition into just living a middle-class lifestyle,” he said.

It’s a ten-month program for around eight young men ages 18-24, who work full-time and take part in leadership training, household responsibilities and prayer.

“With Penultimate,” Jackson said. “I’m just restoring young men’s lives for their purpose, you know, and what God created them to do and who to be.”

Jackson is set to receive the 2022 Fatherhood Excellence Award from the Beta Theta Boule’ Foundation on Father’s Day weekend.

For more information on the program, visit penultplace.com. To learn more about the Beta Theta Boule’ Foundation, visit btbfoundationinc.org.

