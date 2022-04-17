KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you love to fish, a tournament is coming up soon in Pickett County. It benefits the Fentress County Children’s Center which helps children going through all kinds of trauma.

To help get the word out, Bo Williams got out his fishing gear to help Lori learn how to cast a line and reel ’em in.

While they were fishing, they spoke with Kellie Walker, the center’s executive director, about how the tournament came about.

“We serve children who have been abused and neglected. Since COVID, we’ve really had to be strategic in our fundraising efforts and we thought, ‘let’s just do something unique, do something fun,'” said Walker.

Casting for Kids Fishing Tournament is Saturday, April 30th at Sunset Marina in Byrdstown in Pickett County. There’s a $5,000 prize for first place and lots of other prizes. Visit www.childrenscenterofthecumberlands.org to pre-register.