KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A place that protects bald eagles and other birds of prey is almost ready to open a play area. It’s for children to experience what it’s like to fly like an eagle.

WATE went behind the scenes at the American Eagle Foundation in Sevier County to take a look. Construction on the natural playscape called “Eagle’s Roost” is taking shape. By spring, children between 5 and 12 years old will get to climb on wooden wings, soar on swings and fly like an eagle on a five-foot-tall zipline.

“Everything we’ve built here today is based on the physiology of eagles and raptors and birds of prey,” said Ben Epperson, founder of Timberdoodle Playscapes.

Timberdoodle is behind the 3,000-square-foot, $300,000 project. The creation took a lot of research, a six-person crew, and a wide network of artists and makers.

All of the materials were sourced from the East Tennessee region to support the American Eagle Foundation’s efforts to educate children about beautiful birds of prey.

“If you can dream it,” Epperson smiled, “we can build it. They said they wanted something that was bird-centered so we worked with them, we worked with a lot of the handlers and trainers of the birds and we spent about a year designing this.”

A giant eagle’s nest will likely be a fan favorite. Painstaking work is almost finished on the handwoven space net, made of parachute material, to form the base and ceiling of a trampoline inside the wooden nest.

(WATE)

Once it’s finished, children will be able to slide right out of the nest, learning through play.

The playscape is just one of the educational experiences to be offered at the American Eagle Foundation.

“They’re going to be able to come out here, get some healthy exercise as well, so just being in proximity to nature, birds of prey, eagles, is going to help to engender a love of the outdoors and appreciation for these amazing animals and their habitats,” Epperson said.

The American Eagle Foundation’s Eagle’s Roost playscape and other educational opportunities for families, schools, and children’s groups are set to open on April 1.

For more information visit www.eagles.org. Email Timberdoodle about a playground or home project at info@timber-doodle.com or visit www.timber-doodle.com to learn more about their projects.