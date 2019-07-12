Girl’s dream ADA accessible bedroom completed

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’ve been following the progress of a special construction project: volunteers working alongside Kingdom Design Ministries (KDM) to give a little girl who will never be able to walk, the bedroom of her dreams.

Months of sawing, installing, and watching every step, it’s a construction project led by KDM for 9 year old Cameron Woody, who was born with Spina Bifida.

We visited her last month at her Maryville home as she showed us how tough it was to maneuver her wheelchair around some pretty tight spaces.

Just a few weeks later, the construction team made up of KDM volunteers, Cameron’s church family at Victory Baptist in Maryville and other community members, gathered for the big reveal. It was a celebration for a job well done. A true labor of love.

As Cameron saw her new bedroom for the first time, she exclaimed, “oh my gosh!”

KDM arranged for real ballerinas to welcome Cameron to the custom ballet barre in her beautiful new bedroom.

The built-in ballet barre complete with mirrors. Spina Bifida doesn’t stop this little ballerina from taking classes. Now, she can also practice at home.

“Miss Mary Beth, she was my ballet teacher, ” Cameron said. “And she taught me this,” as she showed us some ballet moves.

It’s a space that will make such a difference in her life-from the well appointed adjustable bed to the glamourous window seat , with a closet on either side.

There’s also functional furniture decorated with accessories and positive messages about love and faith.

There are sparkling lights, a granite sink and fully tiled ADA compliant shower complete with a special wheelchair.

By far the most beneficial area is Cameron’s new bathroom, all her own.

There are even changes outside the home with a deck and accessible ramp just off of Cameron’s bedroom.

All of this making up the biggest project yet for Kingdom Design Ministries.

“We had probably close to $50,000 in monetary donations, in-kind material donations, tile, flooring, paint, construction supplies and materials, ” said Missy Johnson, KDM’s Executive Director and Founder.

But you just can’t put a price tag on the amount of love poured into this through people wanting to partner with KDM to make a difference in this child’s life.

Johnson says, “Without the church’s support, there’s no way we could’ve done this.”

Victory Baptist pastor Steve Craft : “Thanks for letting us be a part of something bigger than ourselves. We loved it.”

And from one grateful little girl: “I’d just say thank you for helping me do my new room , and I like the designs that they made.”

Kingdom Design Ministries create dream room makeovers and renovations for children like Cameron to improve their quality of life.

For more information on what KDM does and to donate to the nonprofit, faith-based organization : www.kingdomdesignministries.org