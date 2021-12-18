MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking for last minute Christmas gifts and don’t have a big budget, why not try Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore? We visited the shop in Blount County and found some Christmas surprises.

“We’re just a little thrift store, and it’s amazing the sales that come through here,” said manager Fred Plummer.

The store supports Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide homes for people in need through the sale of of its items.

An unexpected highlight during the Christmas season are the handcrafted wreaths created in the store by employee Amanda Puckett.

“I always like to make people happy,” she said. “This is my happy.”

Amanda takes parts and pieces of donated decorations to create a little Christmas magic.

“I could turn a little dollar sprig of berries and just put it on wreath and make it shine, and shine like new,” Amanda said as she made her latest wreath out of blue and silver ornaments.

The popular creations don’t stay on display long. Plummer said he was surprised to learn of Puckett’s passion.

“I did not know until right before Thanksgiving that Amanda made wreaths,” Plummer said. “I said, ‘Was that donated?’ She said, ‘No, I made it.’ ‘Awesome, let’s sell it!'”

The ReStore is also wrapping gifts free of charge through Dec. 22. Donations are welcome. Every dollar goes to Habitat for Humanity Blount County.

“It’s humbling, really, when you see how the community comes together and supports Blount County Habitat. It really is, ” Fred said.

ReStore needs volunteers and employees. For more information, and to learn more about Blount Habitat for Humanity visit www.blounthabitat.org.