Hardworking Fulton senior will use Project GRAD scholarship to further goal of becoming teacher

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’re less than two weeks away from our fourth annual Project GRAD Laptop Telethon on WATE 6 On Your Side.

Each Friday leading up to the big day on May 20, we’re sharing stories of deserving high school seniors working hard to continue their education.

We are hoping to put a laptop in the hands of 150 Project GRAD scholars from Austin-East and Fulton high schools.

One of those students is Adrian Moto Gutierrez, who is ready for the next step.

“I got accepted to the University of Tennessee Knoxville,” he said proudly.

UT is gaining a hardworking student who earned a spot in the top 10% of his senior class at Fulton.

“Studying, staying up late at night really paid off, and I’m glad I’m in the top 10 percent,” he said.

The moment Adrian sat down in Brandon O’Neill’s AP History class he found his calling.

“I want to major in history and education and as of now I want to become a history teacher,” Adrian said.

“He’s always going to follow through,” O’Neill said of of Adrian. “He’s dependable; he’s got a bright future.”

Adrian has been in the Project GRAD program since his freshman year.

He’s excited about his GRAD scholarship and the laptop he will receive thanks to so many of you who support WATE’s Project Grad Laptop Telethon.

“It was going to be really hard for me, hard for other students who can’t really afford it at the time,” Adrian said.

Congrats to Adrian and the Project GRAD Scholars of 2021.

Project GRAD Laptop Telethon info

Our fourth annual Project GRAD Laptop Telethon is from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, on WATE 6 On Your Side and wate.com.

For more information on Project GRAD Knoxville, visit:

ProjectGradKnoxville.org