KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 22% of children in Tennessee live in poverty, and three out of five parents struggle to pay for diapers, according to the non-profit Helping Mamas. Now the group is holding a fun event to help raise money, supplies, and support.

Helping Mamas has donated more than 204,000 essentials to families in our area. In their West Knoxville warehouse, you’ll find staff boxing up supplies to deliver to local agencies helping moms with essentials.

“It’s a huge need,” said Executive Director Tess Frear. “We are getting daily emails from moms or other agencies that want to partner.”

The warehouse is packed with donations, but don’t let appearances fool you. The items go out as quickly as they come in.

“I didn’t think it would grow this fast,” Tess said.

Gently used clothing for babies to 12-year-olds, shoes, educational toys and formula are just some of the basics Helping Mamas provides to a growing list of agencies. The group recently added 7 agencies for a total of 45.The Department of Children’s Services is being added to the list soon, so the need is about to explode.

“Fundraising, grants, moms, grandparents that drop items off that we need; that’s just how we keep going,” Tess said.

Helping Mamas’ latest fundraiser is coming up soon: it’s the second annual Bloom Bash. The event will include good food, a silent auction and a fashion show. It’s a time to celebrate women helping women.

“We’re just trying to raise money so we can help all the mamas,” Tess said.

Bloom Bash is 6:30- 8:30 p.m. on March 31 at The Reserve at Bluebird Hill on Midway Rd in Lenoir City. For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/211219833207.