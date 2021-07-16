Heritage High School alumni to gather for multiclass 80s reunion

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “A Reunion to Remember” is in the works combining Heritage High School classes of 1978 through 1989. We went behind the scenes for a quick chat with the party planners who hope to see all alums from that era there.

With the beauty of the Smoky Mountains as a backdrop, Heritage High School is a scenic setting providing so many memories for grads like Donna Teffeteller Neal, class of ’85:

“This was a great place to go to high school,” she said. Traci Bryant Riches, class of ’83, agreed, saying, “I think my favorite memories are just of the times I got to spend with my friends.”

Seasons have changed since students in the 1980s walked through the doors of Heritage High School.

“It doesn’t matter. We’ve all gained a little weight, maybe not all of us are successful as others, but it doesn’t make any difference. WE just want to get together and chat,” said Carmella Lawson, Col, USAF (ret).

Lawson is chair of the Reunion to Remember planning committee.

She’s joined by other Heritage alums who decided to start the reunion, Saturday, Sept. 4 at the school, then have a “slow ride” channeling an old Foghat hit, from the school to the event site, Smoky Mountain Speedway.

The speedway will be transformed from a track to a party venue.

“We’ve got DJs, we’ve got two bands for the evening, the whole thing goes there from 3 to 10 p.m. that day. We’ve got food trucks and photo booths and a memorial wall.

Four thousand students graduated from Heritage between 1978 and 1989. Organizers hope all to attend and bring a “plus one.”

If you graduated from Heritage High School between 1978 and 1989 and would like to attend the reunion, here’s the link to register: www.heritagehigh80sreunion.com