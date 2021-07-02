‘Klowning’ around for a good cause in Lenoir City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This year’s Lenoir City Parks and Rec Independence Day Parade will have a familiar face you may not recognize at first. WATE-TV’s Lori Tucker will be in the parade, in costume, as an honorary Kerbela Shriner’s Klown Korps.

But Lori isn’t just clowning around, it’s for a good cause: Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

“Kerbela Klown Korps does so much to prepare for parades and the circus coming up in the fall, it’s an honor to take part in the festivities this year,” Lori said.

Kerbela Shriner Travis Russell visited the WATE-TV 6 dressing room for a quick Klown Korps tutorial, taking Lori step by step through the process, from exaggerated eyebrows to noteworthy noses.

“Voila, we become Klowns from our heads to our oversized shoes!” Lori said.