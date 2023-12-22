KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holidays just aren’t complete without Christmas goodies to share with family and friends.

WATE paid a visit to Courtney’s Cakes and Sweet Treats on Middlebrook Pike to see what’s in store.

What we found were sugar thumbprint cookies right out of the oven and ready to be decorated. They’re Courtney Glover’s signature treat. She’s making too many cookie trays to count. The ones we saw are heading to a local doctor’s office for Christmas parties.

“I’ve got 15 going out tomorrow,” Glover said.

She makes the art of cookie decorating look easy. Squeezing on frosting, she jokes, is “kind of like milking a cow, actually!”

This down-to-earth talented baker is a single mom who started selling treats out of her home. Business boomed during COVID, and then she took over an existing bakery on Middlebrook Pike a few years ago,

Bringing joy to so many who can’t wait to see what Glover has created for their special occasion, like this Candyland cake.

An excited mom beams, “I absolutely love it. It’s just gonna make her (daughter’s) birthday party.”

Each cake Glover bakes is a masterpiece.’ From mushrooms to puppies to Barbie to down on the farm.

“I’m not just cakes and I’m not just cookies, “Glover said. “I do anything and everything.”

Christmas cookie pops, cupcakes galore, gingerbread men and so much more. Thanks to this talented baker for making our special holidays and birthdays that much sweeter.

Here’s a gift for you from Courtney: her sugar cookie recipe:

Sugar Cookies

1 cup butter – room temp

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

2/3 cup sugar

2 1/2 cups flour

Mix well and bake at 350 for 17 minutes.