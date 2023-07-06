KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A basketball team has received new athletic shoes and uniforms after their coach asked the Knoxville community for assistance. However, the team still needs assistance.

At the Boys & Girls Club in the Walter P. Taylor homes area, many of those young players are doing well on the court. The team was running drills with new energy, thanks to having the right athletic wear.

Basketball Coach Geno Flowers is grateful for the community support. Now, his team has new shoes to wear while shooting hoops for practice or a game.

“I really want to say thank you to the community and from my utmost bottom of my heart,” Flowers said, “I really appreciate everybody who has supported us so far.”

Flowers’ efforts to help his young team have what they need to succeed are paying off. They have done well, placing second in their most recent tournament.

Now, the need has grown from uniforms and shoes to transportation for the team to tournaments and area practice venues.

“We need a van, a bus, it can be a car, just to get them to and from because lately the last two weeks, I’ve been using Uber, and I’ve been asking for rides for the kids,” he said.

The non-profit group, Turn Up Knox, is donating $1,000 toward the purchase of a van and is challenging local churches to do the same.

“I know there’s about six other churches out there that I hope see this, whether it’s a used van that they’re no longer using or whether they can donate a thousand dollars, but I want to encourage and challenge at least six other churches,” said Turn Up Knox Executive Director Denzel Grant.

The kids also received backpacks donated by Jeffery Riddle Jr. who just started his own clothing line.

“It makes me proud just doing my thing, giving back to my people,” Riddle said.

This kind of community support will hopefully leave a lasting imprint.

To help Flowers’ basketball team get a van or bus for transportation, check their team’s Facebook page, Tennessee Finesse.