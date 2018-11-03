Knoxville elementary school teacher makes a difference through music
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Knoxville elementary school music teacher takes her lesson plan to a whole new level. It's not just about teaching kids to sing. They're actually singing their homework, and it's making a difference.
The fourth and fifth graders at Pond Gap Elementary School in Ronda Mostella's after school class are singing their way through multiples of nine, learning math along with music.
There are smiles all around. The kids take even take turns doing solos.
"Well, I didn't really know how to count my nines, but singing counting my nines, that's really going to come in handy," fifth grader Bettie Trent said/
Mostella has been bringing her energy and enthusiasm to Pond Gap for nine years now, through the school's partnership with the University of Tennessee. During each after school session she teaches, she applies music to just about any subject, but there's a big life lesson here. Just ask the students.
"It's like when I get mad, sometimes I can come in here and sing it out and then I come out happy," fourth grader Alexis Goetz said.
"Singing kinda helps me let my feelings out," fifth grader DeJay Merchant said.
"I think in some small way that I am helping them to see or instilling in them that they can become more than they thought possible and you know, I believe I am doing that through the medium of music," said Mostella.
"She is motivating them to be better than they are today. She's motivating them to continuously strive to be a better and better human being," said Principal Shelly McGill.
"She's a wonderful teacher and she's really nice," said fifth grader Diamond Smith.
Mostella also helps the kids put on a play every year. This year they're performing Cinderella.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local faith leaders call on Medicaid expansion as local hospitals set to close
- Knoxville elementary school teacher makes a difference through music
- Deadly July shooting in Sevierville determined to be self defense
- Sevier County's new animal shelter officially opens to help community
- Jack Bush pleads guilty in 2014 West Knox County shooting death
- Attorney asks for change of venue, jail transfer in Joseph Daniels case
- Facebook apologizes for rejecting pro-Blackburn ad, calls it a 'mistake'
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- High court declines to extend halt to climate change lawsuit
- Obama urges Georgia voters to elect Stacey Abrams governor
- US judge strikes down California land law in suit by Trump
- Video of cop killer featured in new Trump campaign push
- Maryland's GOP governor finding support from Democrats
- Official hopes staffing boost deters Arizona voting problems
- The Latest: Trump ad recycles anti-immigration video