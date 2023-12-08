KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Runners will brave the cold for the Arthritis Foundation of Tennessee’s annual Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, December 9, at World’s Fair Park.

This year’s Youth Honoree is 12-year-old Marlee Wall of Knoxville, who has learned how to stay active despite a diagnosis of Juvenile Arthritis.

One look at Marlee as she practices her cheer routine at home, getting ready for the next basketball game at her school, you’d never guess she has the condition. It affects nearly 6,000 children in Tennessee, according to the foundation.

“It started off with her complaining that her knee hurt,” her mother Rachal Wall told us, “and of course, as a parent, you’re like, ‘you’re fine, go ahead, whatever,’ and then, that was a Monday. And by Friday she could not walk on her knee on her right leg and her knee was swollen and red.”

The pain was so intense, that Marlee had to be on crutches.

“We went to a bunch of doctors and we went to Vanderbilt,” Marlee said, “and saw Dr. Buckley and she helped me. We got a steroid injection and it helped a lot.”

“There’s only six Pediatric Rheumatologists in Tennessee and they’re all at Vanderbilt,” Rachal said. “They do branch out to different parts so we do see one at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital when they do come in for clinics.”

Marlee and her mom are grateful her diagnosis two years ago hasn’t slowed her down.

Marlee and her mother, Rachal, with WATE’s Lori Tucker (WATE)

Marlee (WATE)

Marlee as she practices her cheer routine at home. (WATE)

Marlee loves playing with the kittens the Wall family is fostering. As Youth Honoree at this year’s Jingle Bell Run, she’ll have a team running to support the cause that will include her mom and, maybe, Marlee herself.

“I’m still trying to get her to run with me, ” Rachal laughed, “but she will definitely be there!”

“Still keep working and know that you can still do athletic activities and activities you want to.” Marlee’s advice to other children facing the same diagnosis.

Registration for the Jingle Bell Run is at 9 a.m., Saturday, December 9th at World’s Fair Park. There is a short Santa chase for the kids at 9:30. To learn more about the event, click here.