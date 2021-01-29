Knoxville Pays It Forward collecting donations for ‘Super Kibble Bowl’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Super Bowl is just a little over a week away, but before you settle in to watch the big game, there’s another bowl you can take part in right now. It’s the Super Kibble Bowl – collecting pet food donations for a good cause.

If you have a furry member of the family, you know you’d do anything for them – all in an effort to return the unconditional love they give you.

Lots of seniors in our area are paired with senior dogs from local shelters to keep each other company through the “Place Animal with Seniors ” program known as “PAWS.” But budgeting for basic needs like a bowl of dog food can be tough.

That’s where the 7th annual Super Kibble Bowl comes in, thanks to Knoxville Pays it Forward and its founder, Kim Cantrell.

“We are trying to collect small bags of pet food which could be dog food, or cat food and you know, a lot of these people live on low income and they can’t afford it. So, under normal circumstances they wouldn’t be able to have an animal. That’s why we do this every year,” Cantrell says.

Already, boxes of pet food people are ordering on Amazon are stacking up at the Knoxville Pays It Forward office, and it’s not just food. They’re accepting the basics.

“Small bags of pet food, cat litter, toys that we try to give to them, so they don’t run out, because unfortunately, they’ve run out many times and have had a waiting list. But since we’ve hopped on board, there’s no longer a waiting list,” she says.

Here’s hoping you can help a senior with their senior pet by Super Bowl Sunday.

When you do, be sure to give extra thanks if you have someone like Jaxie in your life.

To donate a small bag of dog or cat food, pet toys , cat litter and other necessities:

Order on Amazon with Delivery to:

Knoxville Pays It Forward

5400 Rutledge Pike

Knoxville, TN 37924

For drop-off locations, visit: knoxvillepaysitforward.com

and on it’s Facebook page: @KnoxvillePaysItForward

Please make sure your donations arrive on or before Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7