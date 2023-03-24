KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — He’s a scratch golfer, has won half of the 140 tournaments he’s played and he’s only 14 years old.

Jake Sheffield is one of only two young people in Tennessee to make it to the elite Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The Fairways and Greens in West Knoxville is where golfers come to perfect their swing. Sheffield has put in the hours there since the age of 7 to get to the top of his game.

We asked, ‘what is it about golf that you love?’ He answered, “I just love the aspect that it’s different every time you come out. Like one day, you can really do good. One day, you can really do bad and you’re never playing on the same conditions. You’ll never have like the same shot. So I think it’s just, it’s cool.”

Over the past seven years, Sheffield has won 70 of the 140 tournaments he has played. Now, after besting 3,000 other golfers in his age group for the Drive Chip and Putt competition, Sheffield has been invited to the national finals at the Masters in April.

“It’s just kind of a surreal experience because Augusta’s like the best thing in golf and you still don’t take it all in until you’re there and so I think it’s going to be great,” Sheffield told us.

His parents, Kevin and Christie Sheffield, encourage him and keep him grounded.

“Golf is such a gentleman’s kind of sport,” Christie Sheffield said. “He’s learned all these great manners and how to speak with adults. That’s more what I like and what I see for him. I mean, I hope he pays for college! That would be great!”

“You know, he’s almost 6’1 now,” Kevin Sheffield said, “and 14 years old. All of that growing within golf and any sport, I think, changes their dynamics over the years, so once he settles into his height and his skill set, I think we’ll be able to tell more where that’s headed. I’m sure he’s like to be a pro, but we’ll approach that as it goes along.”

His father was Sheffield’s first coach. Now he’s working with Jason Gandy, who has caddied for some of the best in the world, like Y.E. Yang and Wes Roach. Gandy is helping Sheffield get to the next level.

“My goal is to pay for college, play in college and eventually play on the PGA tour,” said Sheffield.

His family wanted to share that Sheffield’s uncle Mike Sheffield and his grandmother, Karen Meadows, provided a lot of inspiration, support, and love to Sheffield on his journey. They recently passed away but the family likes to think they are there in spirit.

Sheffield takes on the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals at the Masters Tournament in Augusta on April 2. For more information on the event: www.drivechipdandputt.com.