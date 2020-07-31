Longtime Loudon County pediatrician Guider retiring

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a day of mixed emotions for a popular pediatrician in Loudon County. Dr. Bud Guider is stepping down after 40 years.

Judging by the outpouring on social media and his community, he’ll be missed. His staff held a virtual retirement party Friday. All were wearing special T-shirts with the codes he lives by; things like “believe” and “be humble.”

It was the summer of 1980 when a young Dr. Guider was featured in the local newspaper. He was just starting out at the new Loudon Pediatric Clinic where he stayed for 40 years, devoting his life’s work to caring for children. The decision to step down was not an easy one.

“It’s a bittersweet time for me, ” Guider told us via FaceTime. “But I know it’s time. It’s the right decision for me at this time.”

He’s been known to dress up as the Easter bunny and Willie Nelson; always taking part in staff parties, willing to step into all kinds of crazy costumes to bring a smile to many faces.

“Most of those were Halloween pictures probably, ” he laughs, “but you know, I love my patients. I love my families. I’ve learned a lot more from them than they have me over the years. That’s for sure, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Fun, with a good dose of faith as Dr.Guider was known for his daily prayers.

“Just asked God for guidance, ability, wisdom, knowledge, skill, compassion, and to treat everybody the same regardless of who they are or what their background is. Don’t judge people. It’s not our place to judge. That’s God’s place. And, know my limitations,” Dr. Guider says.

And while he decided to retire long before COVID-19 hit, Dr. Guider wants to leave us with these words of wisdom about the crisis.

“I don’t think we ought to fear this pandemic, but I certainly think we need to respect it because it’s a real thing.”

He went on to say we should love our neighbors and follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask, saying “it’s the least we can do.”

Loudon County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw is declaring Saturday, Aug. 1, as “Dr. Bud Guider Day.”

Our thanks to him for his years of service to children and to his community.

