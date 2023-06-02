MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 14 area seniors were recently inducted into the “Ageless Hall of Fame,” an event hosted by Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, or SCHAS.

We are shining a spotlight on Blount County‘s honoree, Tom Coulter. The Maryville Kiwanis President has been busy this week with the organization’s Leadership Camp for rising eighth graders from three schools in the area.

They are learning how to lead in a classroom setting and outdoors at the five-day camp at Maryville College, hosted since 2005 by the Maryville Kiwanis Club.

Coulter shared his secret for living well, well past retirement.

“Don’t let life get you down,” he said. “I think a key to a good life is to stay active.”

Camp founder and fellow Kiwanis member Randy Allen told WATE, “He had excellent leadership, excellent communication skills; very involved, very active, leads by example, all the things we try to teach the kids, Tom’s an example of.”

Coulter also volunteers his time as a board member with Trinity Dental Clinic, helping people in need.

He also works with the Kiwanis on the hugely successful Imagination Library book distribution, helps the homeless through his church and supports Connect with a Child in Kenya. Coulter also serves on the SCHAS Board.

For more Positively Tennessee stories

Congratulations to this soft-spoken volunteer who does not seek the spotlight but deserves each accolade he receives.

For more information about SCHAS, its programs and resources for seniors, and how you can help, visit schas.org. WATE also has the list of all the SCHAS’ Ageless Hall of Fame Class of 2023.