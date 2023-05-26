Emily Burchfiel Kile outside of the building named after her on Walter State Community College’s Sevierville Campus (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emily Burchfiel Kile of Sevier County is one of 14 older people from East Tennessee who were recognized by SCHAS: Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service.

Each honoree has their own inspiring story including Kile. Kile-Ogle Hall, a building at Walters State Community College‘s Sevierville campus, bears her name.

“It’s hard to believe you’ve got a building named after you, isn’t it?” Kile said with a smile.

It’s what’s inside that is most meaningful to Kile and the students who wouldn’t be entering the healthcare field if it weren’t for her. Kile took WATE on a tour of the Surgical Technology area, along with Director Stephanie Austin, who said, “When they get through nursing here, they all get hired. Mine have jobs already. Every one of them has jobs.” Kile added, “That’s how good it is. “

“The thing I love about it,” Kile said, “it’s a working building. It’s not just classrooms. It’s medical and public service and computers.”

“She has definitely made a huge difference in Walters State and the students, the college students as well as the high school students. They have a destination that they can go to now to further their education and grow their futures. And a lot of that is because of Ms. Kile,” said Austin.

Kile helps support the school in many ways. She and her family expanded the library which bears her maiden name Burchfiel. She serves on the Executive Board of Walters State Community College. Kile has also been the President of the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce and the Great Smoky Mountain Association of Realtors. She is also on the board of the Thompson Cancer Survival Center Foundation, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains.

Kile is part of SCHAS’ Ageless Hall of Fame Class of 2023 which includes:

Leon Jaquet of Anderson County

This Navy veteran has devoted his retired life to helping fellow veterans get the benefits they deserve. He is also a supporting member of multiple veteran organizations, local Sea Cadets and Junior ROTC. Jaquet helped implement the community-sponsored monthly Veterans Appreciation Breakfast in Anderson County; collecting and purchasing items for what one day will be a dedicated Veterans Museum

Tom Coulter of Blount County

Coulter is a current board member for SCHAS and Trinity Dental Care; President of Maryville Kiwanis. He was part of the subcommittee that helped form A Place to Stay as well as Family Promise. He and his wife Donna support Connect with a Child in Kenya.

Ronald Boneau of Campbell County

This Vietnam veteran retired to East Tennessee and volunteered for Toys for Tots. He formed a flotilla with the area of responsibility of Norris Lake and surrounding communities

He currently volunteers as the District Captain for the Coast Guard’s 8th District Region.

Judy Head of Claiborne County

Head has a background in social work at Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice. She helps people fill out forms properly to get disability and donates annually to Laurel Manor’s Angel Tree. She is a past board member at Harlan County Hospital, Claiborne County Hospital, Greene County Advocate and SCHAS.

Sam Moscato of Cocke County

Current board member at Sunset Gap, Kiwanis, Senior Center, Cosby Library, Tennessee Promise and SCHAS, Moscato is married, has four sons and is a member of the Gatlinburg Gun Club. He owned his own computer business for ten years and was a business teacher at a high school, junior college and a university

Linda Roberts of Grainger County

Roberts started a support group called “Good Grief” at Rutledge Baptist Church after the passing of one of her daughters. On the board of Grainger County Office on Aging, she delivers meals and assists residents who need help completing forms. She is also currently on the ETHRA Advisory Board and Grainger Baptist Association.

Shirley Holt of Hamblen County

Holt is the current President of the Board of Directors with the Morristown Senior Citizens Center, where she also volunteers delivering Vital Visits meals. She is a board member of United Way of Hamblen County. She is a past board member and Vice President of the South Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department. She has volunteered with Girls Inc for more than 20 years. She was also instrumental in starting and growing “A Taste of Morristown” event.

Dorothy Langston of Jefferson County

She is a founding member of the Strawberry Plains Senior Center and served on the Board of Directors for many years. At the age of 93, she is a very active and lively lady who loves her family, her community, and her senior center. She still lives within 2 miles of her birthplace.

Bo Shafer of Knox County

Currently on the board for the Monday Foundation and Museum of Appalachia, Shafer is actively involved with his church, the local Kiwanis Club, the Cross Greek Ministry at UT. He is the Chairman of the Board of Shafer Insurance Agency. He was co-founder of Big Brothers Big Sisters locally as well as Boy Scout Troop 701. He was the Executive Chair of GameTime in 2011 and the East Tennessee Franklin Graham Festival in 2007-2008. He was the Kiwanis International President in 2000 and 2001 and Vice President in 1999-2000. He was a Bible teacher for 45 years. He founded Shafer Insurance Agency in 1960.

Chris Garner of Loudon County

He volunteered for the fire department when it moved to Loudon County in 2000. Garner is also a Lions Club member, past secretary and president. He helped establish “STAYinTV” in 2009; a volunteer-run organization helping seniors in Tellico Village. He is currently the Rides Program Coordinator and President and past board member of Loudon County Senior Center and ETCAD.

Patsy Carson of Monroe County

Carson is a lifetime member and manager for MACA: Council for the Arts in Monroe County. She has volunteered for the United Way of Monroe County, Memory Lane Alzheimer’s Support Services and Pat Summitt Foundation.

Kathy Parks of Roane County

Parks volunteers for East Tennessee Regional Leadership, Roane County Leadership, Roane County Health Council, Dental Task Force, Round About Roane, Elder Watch, and Family Promise of Roane County. She was a social worker and Admissions and Marketing Director for Signature Healthcare of Rockwood for 34 years. She is a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston. She also secured, planned and led the statewide 2022 TACL Conference.

Ella Smith of Scott County

Smith has volunteered for 48 years in the county. She helped start Mountain People’s Health Clinic in Oneida and she is active in several local food pantries. She was the director of the Morgan Scott Project for 11 years. She is a CASA volunteer and helps with the voting precinct at Elton Community Center.

Betty Moyers of Union County

Moyers volunteers 20 hours a week at the Union County Senior Citizens Center where she helps cook and serves lunches four days a week. She has worked in three different sewing factories and has two daughters and three stepchildren.

For more information on SCHAS, visit schas.org.