New Knoxville church helping others as part of ‘Love Week’ effort

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The pastor of a brand new church in Knoxville – so new it hasn’t even had its first service yet – is behind an effort to hit the ground running, providing help to our community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Heart and Soul Church’s efforts are part of what they’re calling “Love Week.”

“We actually moved here two weeks before the pandemic hit, so, it was great timing to get here and start a new church.” Pastor Austin Coleman said. “We’re non-denominational, and we’re just a come-as-you-are kind of church, so anybody, everybody is welcome, no matter your background or your past.”

He and his family moved here from West Tennessee and didn’t let COVID-19 slow them down; finding a need in Knoxville and helping to meet it, volunteering at Restoration House, providing routine maintenance like window cleaning.

“It’s such a hard time for so many people personally,” Coleman says, “and with health issues and everything else that’s happening with the pandemic, we wanted to be actively involved in being in the middle of that.”

The young church and its members gathering to help organize the community room at Wesley House and help with general cleanup.

A brand new group, finding ways to reach out and make a difference, setting the tone for Heart and Soul’s mission when its doors finally get to open in the near future.

“Before we ever have a service, just make sure we’re reaching out to people outside the four walls,” Coleman said. “We are an active, outreach church.”

Heart and Soul Church is scheduled to have its first service Sept. 20 at Bearden High School.

Speaking of Bearden, volunteers with the church have been busy this week putting together what they call “COVID Kits” for teachers, containing cleaning supplies and other items to help them as they go back to class.

Learn more about Heart and Soul by going to www.heartandsoul.church.

Photos in the story courtesy: Seth Dortch Creative.

MORE POSITIVELY TENNESSEE STORIES: