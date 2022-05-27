NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Gretchen the Wonder Dog! She’s a beautiful giant schnauzer who is also a service dog. Our camera caught her alerting someone about a dangerous health problem.

Dr. Megan Stinson is Gretchen’s handler, and as she likes to say, her personal assistant. Stinson takes time out of her busy schedule in the healthcare field to travel to area schools and businesses educating people about service dog etiquette.

“Having a service dog is not easy,” Stinson told employees at Family Practice Center in Newport. “It is not something that people should take lightly. It’s not just taking the animal wherever you want to go. They are a piece of medical equipment.”

When you hear the story of how Gretchen came to be, well, Gretchen the Wonder Dog, you realize there was some divine doggie intervention at play.

Gretchen can sense when someone is about to have a medical emergency. It’s a gift Stinson said Gretchen was born with.

“When she was 12 weeks old, she was trying to interrupt some of my son’s repetitive motions with his Asperger’s when I didn’t realize it. The trainer noticed it and I had no clue. That was spectacular. She was 12 years old and just had that gift. She hadn’t been trained to do that.,” Stinson said. “That moment was pivotal for us because it allowed us to go down the path to allow her to reach her full potential to do what she was supposed to do.”

In fact, we saw Gretchen go from laying on the floor, relaxed as could be during Megan’s presentation, to up and alert so quickly we almost missed it. She homed in on employee Cindy Quinton, placing her head on her knee.

“She sensed a change in your body chemistry,” Stinson told her, “so that was a full on ‘I’m alerting to you right now.’ “

As it turned out, Cindy’s blood pressure had shot sky high, and Gretchen wanted her to know.

Cindy said, “I’ve never seen an animal do all that, you know, it’s just amazing.”

“As of today, she has performed what we call 33 lifesaving event alerts and that’s not total alerts. I can’t count the number of smaller alerts that she’s given,” Stinson said.

Gretchen is an important part of Dr. Stinson’s family. As she mentioned, her son Daniel has autism and Ethan was born prematurely and has some developmental delays.

Dr. Stinson has serious spinal problems requiring surgery and other health challenges.

She credits Gretchen with helping her fulfill her own potential every day.