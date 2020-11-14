Opening a veteran-owned business during the COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we reflect on this past week with so many stories about veterans, we focus now on a local veteran and his wife who took a chance and started a business during the pandemic.

When Chad and Jennifer Colvin got married four years ago, they talked about starting a business together.

The Clean Juice franchise in Turkey Creek became available, right in the middle of the pandemic.

“Actually, funny story, ” Jennifer said. “I didn’t think about that until after it was all said and done and it was like, wait, what did we just do?”Chad said, “you can’t be scared. You know, you’ve got to move forward.”

Health and wellness mean a lot to this couple. Chad is an avid runner. He’s also in the tool and dye business. Jennifer is a former nurse and healthcare sales. Both have full-time jobs, so jumping into a whole new business together took some guts.

“I don’t look at anything as it’s going to be a mistake, or to be afraid of going into the next phase,” Chad said.

They want people to enjoy colorful smoothies, pressed juices, and snacks that are actually good for you and have intriguing names like intense and youthful.

“Avocado toast, almond butter toast, and we also have a coffee smoothie,” Jennifer said, “it’s a good alternative for a healthy pick me up.”

And because of Chad’s military career, first, in the Army, then the Army National Guard, and now the Air National Guard at McGhee Tyson, the couple is proud to say they have a veteran-owned business with values that match their own.

“The company itself has Biblical core values and that’s important to us,” Jennifer said.

With so many businesses either struggling or shutting down, the Colvins are blessed to be busy, and now three months in, Chad says, “we do plan on expanding to other locations in Knoxville with other franchises.”

The company is planning its winter menu now which includes chicken noodle soup and tomato bisque. Everything is done in-house, everything is organic.