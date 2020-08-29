Pedal Java serving up coffee, comedy on social media

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Business is booming for a Knoxville couple who could’ve lost everything when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Instead, they used their positive outlook on life to try something new, creating a virtual world to sell their coffee and share recipes, quickly getting 40,000 likes on Tik Tok alone.

Pedal Java combines coffee and comedy on social media.

Andrew and Ashley Mrozkowski had enjoyed being the only coffee supplier at many a major event in Knoxville, including the popular Fantasy of Trees at the Convention Center. Then came the pandemic and Pedal Java had to pivot to something new.

“We literally had events cancel, had to repackage the supplies into little containment kits that we could deliver to people’s doorsteps,” Andrew said.

The kits come in all sizes and prices, from just coffee to enough “fixin’s” to set up your own coffee bar at home, delivered to your doorstep, 24 hours after the coffee is roasted here locally.

The coffee is stored in an unassuming warehouse, which also has space for a snazzy social media setup where Pedal Java comes to life on Instagram and Tik Tok.

Pedal Java is also on Facebook.

“For 60 seconds, ” Andrew says, “we can make a recipe, show people how to make a new drink, and educate them, as well as sell them the ingredients for making those drinks.”

Turns out, Ashley is a natural at making videos and making new discoveries along the way.

“I mean, I am a sassy Southern woman and that’s who I am and bless everybody’s heart that comes in contact with that sass, but I just try to be myself and have fun. And life is too short, so make the most of it.”

Andrew, by the way, is a comedian in his own right, peddling coffee and brewing positive vibes for everyone who hears their story.

“Our motto has always been: When you don’t know what to do, do something,” he said.

