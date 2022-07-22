PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — At a time when so many businesses are suffering from inflation and staff shortages, a Pigeon Forge company is going strong. Many of its original employees, who started when it opened fifteen years ago, still work there.

One reason may be the magic of Christmas. Not only in July but every day of the year.

As you approach the Inn at Christmas Place on a hot summer day, the doors open to welcome you inside to cool off and take in the sights and sounds of the season.

As Santa sings “Tender Tennessee Christmas,” Victoria Jones who oversees events said, “Santa is here all the time, so he’s here Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. He does concerts in the evening followed by cookies and milk. We have a scavenger hunt through the hotel so there’s always something to do here.”

Santa is the centerpiece of so many activities; everything from gingerbread house decorating to story time, even a summertime marshmallow roast. Decking the halls is serious business here.

“We have it everywhere on every floor, in every corner,” Jones said. “You won’t find a piece of dust. We’re good at keeping everything clean so you’ll have to check it out!”

Each guest room is ready for the holidays year-round, a treat for first-time visitors and the many regulars who come back every year, appreciating the attention to detail by a staff that has stayed pretty consistent despite the pandemic and economic challenges.

“We’ve got people who have been with us all 15 years we’ve been open; 10, 11 years. We’re fortunate,” Jones said.

It’s more than the magic of Christmas. It’s good business and having the Jolly Old Elf around every day certainly doesn’t hurt.

As Santa said to WATE, “There’s something here for everyone. We just want people to be happy and feel good about themselves.”

For more information, visit innatchristmasplace.com.