Breaking News
Decatur, AL teen arrested in Knoxville on murder charges, victim identified as high school student

Positively Tennessee: 101-year-old WWII veteran isn’t slowing down anytime soon

Positively Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WWII veteran Rubel Harrison is turning 101 on Monday. He celebrated a little early this week at his favorite Fountain City restaurant.

“I don’t have any secrets,” Harrison said as to the longevity of his life. “No secret to it. All I can say is the Lord’s been good.”

Harrison was one of nine children born on a farm in Claiborne County. The modest WWII vet was a howitzer specialist in Europe and North Africa.

“I didn’t do anything a million other didn’t do,” he said. “I was just luckier than a lot of them.”

Harrison returned to the United States and went to work at a car dealership. He retired in 1980 but he hasn’t slowed down. Harrison still mows his lawn, exercises each day and cooks breakfast for his friends on Saturdays.

“He’s such an inspiration,” friend Kathy Pruitt said. “It’s like if he can do it, we can do it and he’s been so strong in everything he does.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories