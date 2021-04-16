Positively Tennessee: 4-year-old determined to walk on his own

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One look at Jaxton Williams and you know this is a happy little guy. He’s tough, too. The numbers prove that.

He isn’t even 5 years old yet — that happens next week — and already he’s had eight operations.

Jaxton has spina bifida. His spine didn’t fuse correctly, but he’s determined to walk on his own and has a whole community helping him do just that.

The first thing you notice about Jaxton is his smile.

Outside on a sunny day surrounded by people who support him. And he says he’s worked very hard.

It’s been a tough time for this little guy and his family.. The Shriners Hospitals for Children helped connect Jaxton and his family with Drayer Physical Therapy Institute after he had a bad experience with poorly fitted leg braces somewhere else.

“We’d like to thank them so much,” Cassi Williams, Jaxton’s mother, said.

Jaxton spends a few hours a week with his physical therapist.

“Jaxton is doing really good-my patient about a year ago. He’s come so far,” Hannah Wells, his physical therapist, said.

From knocking down those bowling pins to walking with a walker, the toughest of all — tackling the treadmill.

“Even though a child is given a tough start, that doesn’t mean they can’t accomplish everything,” Wells said.

Every person who came to celebrate Jaxton and his hard work had a hand in helping him reach his goals; paying it forward with donations to the Shriners in Jaxton’s honor.

He’s such an inspiration, he’s this year’s ambassador for the organization.

We’ll follow Jaxton and his progress.

And we say “thank you” to Hannah Wells for her passion in helping Jaxton and other children reach some life-changing goals.