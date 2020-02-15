Positively Tennessee: Anderson County preschools spend Valentine’s Day with senior living residents

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Some seniors in our area are feeling the love this Valentine’s Day, thanks to some Anderson County preschoolers who worked hard creating valentines for them.

It’s a true lesson in loving your neighbor.

At Morning Pointe Senior Living, a talented guest singer made hearts smile, as the chocolate fountain flowed.

A brand new generation got to enjoy it all, too.

Four-year-olds from Anderson County Schools’ preschool program were invited to the valentine’s festivities because they have become part of the family.

They have one goal in mind.

“To make them happy,” says one student.

“We take care of them, make them smile,” says another.

The students made personalized valentines and goodie bags for each of the 40 residents and shared some special moments, offering a plate of valentine’s treats, getting a friendly wave in return and learning the importance of just spending time together.

It’s all part of a lesson plan teaching empathy, and not just for Valentine’s Day.

“It’s something we’ve done all year long, and I’ve seen a change in the kids,” teacher Courtney Bass said.

It’ll also make you smile when you learn what one student says about her experience with this project.

Remember, she’s only 4.

“We are at the “nursery home” and we’re having lots of fun,” the child said.

