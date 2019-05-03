Positively Tennessee: Opera at the Cathedral Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Hundreds of people in East Tennessee are looking forward to a once-in-a-lifetime experience: enjoying the Knoxville Opera, not on a traditional stage, but inside and outside one of the city's most beautiful religious settings: the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The tents are up. Every seat will be filled. Instead of the audience watching from afar, each performer is up close and personal.

"We are trying to give the audience an immersive experience of what it might be like on an Easter Sunday morning in Sicily in 1890," Knoxville Opera Conductor Brian Salesky said. "You would come to the church to have the Easter service, and then you go outside and live your day. And in the case of the opera we're performing, outside the cathedral, that's when it takes place."

Music inside the cathedral will be sacred. The opera outside is another story. Just ask the featured singers.

Richard Troxell has one of the lead roles in Pietro Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana opera.

"Well, I'm not a likable person," Troxell says of his character. "I'm the guy who's having the affair, sort of. I have one girlfriend and Easter Sunday morning, I'm not with her. I'm with another woman whose name is Lola and that's how the whole opera starts."

Catherine Daniel portrays one of the women in the lover's triangle.

"Am I good?" she asks. "I'll leave that for the audience to decide."

If you hear the word "opera" and you think, "Nope, not for me," you might want to give it a chance.

"Remember, all opera is, is storytelling and 420 years ago when it was invented, in Italy, this was simply a way of telling a story via a musical format. And whether we're watching a Disney animation movie or we're going to a Broadway musical play, or a foreign language opera like Cavalleria Rusticana. It's just simply telling a story," Salesky explains.

Tickets for all performances of Sacred Music Concert followed by Calalleria Rusticana are sold out.

Visit www.KnoxvilleOpera.com for information about future performances.

