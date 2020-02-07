Positively Tennessee: Read City book drive exceeds expectations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Once again, East Tennessee, you have answered the call.

After Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs asked WATE to join in on the Read City USA Book Drive, we jumped in and with your help, collected more than 800 books, all going to Knox County Elementary students.

Box after box of brand new books, donated by so many of you, were picked up today at WATE 6 On Your Side studios by Mayor Jacobs’ staff members.

It’s been a project my colleague and good friend Madisen Keavy and I have really enjoyed working on for the past few weeks.

(Photo: WATE)

All of the donated books will soon be in the hands of children in our area.

So many of you brought books by the station; from author Lynnie Pea, who donated 100 signed copies of “Turtles on a Log” to baskets and boxes of books donated by members of the WATE family. There’s also a big box of beautifully bound books from Wordsworth Classics, a generous donation of 60 books from ORAU, just to name a few.

The biggest gift of all came from the book drive Barnes and Noble agreed to hold last weekend for us. So many of you took the time to share your love of reading with children you may never meet. It stunned even the employees at the bookstore.

“We had a goal of 150 books to collect throughout the weekend, and we totally got more than that. We got 500, which feels so good,” Amanda Goodwin of Barnes and Noble said.

Thank you to Barnes and Noble, to everyone who took time to donate, and to Mayor Jacobs who didn’t just ask us to take part. He dove right in reading to kids and collecting books of his own for the Read City USA Book Drive, turning this into quite a competition!

All books collected for the drive are in the process of being counted. They will be delivered soon to Great Schools Partnership, which will then divide the books for delivery to Knox County elementary schools.

