Positively Tennessee: Salon steps up to help Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We have missed so many things during the pandemic. One of them is Fantasy of Trees, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital ‘s biggest fundraiser.

One business stepping up to help Children’s is Grow Knoxville Salon, through a fundraiser of its own called “Grow Gives Back.” It’s matching our donations up to $5,000.

Grow Knoxville owner Shane Archer has a heart for his craft, his clients and the community. Each snip, cut and finishing touch is made with care and precision.

So, when Children’s Hospital had to cancel Fantasy of Trees thanks to COVID, Shane stepped up with his “Grow Gives Back” fundraising campaign.

“We’re so blessed and fortunate to have a children’s hospital here, but I think East Tennessee Children’s Hospital does a phenomenal job and for us to be able to give back to them this time of year, especially, is super important to me and important to our team,” Shane said.

The salon is collecting donations through special sales of hair care items in small burlap bags on the Christmas tree, in bundled product packaging on the shelves. You can even get a mask featuring Dolly Parton on one side, the salon logo on the other, with proceeds benefiting Children’s Hospital.

“Dolly is like the ‘Patron Saint of the Smokies’,” Shane said. “She’s what everyone should idolize in just a true, kind, generous person.”

Client Mark Dorn is one of those generous people, surprising everyone by quietly donating $500.

Shane’s response?

“I mean, crazy! I am constantly, constantly surprised by the generosity of our clients,” he said.

There’s a way you can donate, too.

Contact Grow Knoxville 5344 Kingston Pike (865) 450-5490 or make a donation now on Grow’s website at www.growknoxville.com.

All proceeds benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.