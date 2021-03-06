Positively Tennessee: Saying thank you to a Farragut principal

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — She’s known for putting on a Santa suit to make kids smile. Debbie Adorante, Principal at Farragut Intermediate School, also takes time to give one-on-one help to kids. She oversees 1,000 students.

We were able to surprise Adorante with the help of her staff who say she deserves recognition.

Retired Farragut Intermediate Principal Kay Wellons emailed us recently to tell us the woman who now has that title should have another one, too: hero.

“Well, the thing about Debbie, as I noted in the write-up,” said Wellons, “she cares so much about relationships.”

Principal Adorante is known for sending cards of encouragement to just about everyone, especially during COVID-19.

“I’m not the only one who has these cards,” Wellons said. “Kids got cards, other colleagues got cards, and when you are busy running up and down the halls of this school, and I know you’re exhausted when you get home, she would still find time to write these kinds of cards, ‘I’m so happy for you and your family.’ This was on the occasion of my youngest son getting married,”

“I think it’s just supporting our students and staff,” Adorante said. “We have seen there are emotional needs this year and families are hurting in a variety of ways. I think it’s just having a heart and being there for children and being there for parents, too, with their struggles, too,” she said.

Principal Adorante has mapped out the entire school year, helping kids and parents feel secure knowing there is a plan.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m very humbled because I think more of our educators do this because they love students. They come in early every day and stay late. We are just proud of everybody’s accomplishments and this really goes to all of them because they work so hard. I really appreciate this opportunity,” Adorante said.

Balloons, flowers, and candy. Those are just a few ways to say thank you.

“There are some people you keep in your heart forever and ever in your heart,” Wellons said, “and they are real heroes not only to me but everyone whose lives she has touched.”