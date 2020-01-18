Positively Tennessee: Snidow making a difference with staff, patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – She’s been a familiar face at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for the past five years.

Carly Snidow has worked on just about every floor, making sure rooms are well-stocked and that everyone she meets has a better day because of her.

Snidow has Down syndrome and says she knows life can be tough.

She’s an example for us all.

She also means business, logging what must be thousands of miles every year, walking from task to task at ETCH, all the while making the world around her just a little bit brighter.

“I just knew that it was important to me to make the patients feel happy, to realize they are safe, and knowing they will get better,” Carly says.

Today, room 370 needs her attention.

She grabs the appropriate gloves, heading in to quickly and efficiently change the sheets on the bed in preparation for the next young patient to come in.

Snidow also makes sure each worker’s cubby is well stocked with supplies.

Once that job is done, the busy young woman heads down the hall and around the corner, going to an area where she takes great care in cleaning a space where she can put all the paperwork together to make up a patient’s medical chart, ready to be filled out by doctors and nurses.

“She does what we ask her to do, ” says nurse Joyce Marine. “She is just willing to do whatever’s needed and she knows her role. She takes her job very seriously.”

Snidow started working at the children’s hospital first as an intern, thanks to a nationally acclaimed program called Project Search, now in its seventh year in Knoxville. It’s designed to help high school students with intellectual and developmental disabilities find meaningful employment.

“Variety of skills: communication, how to interview, proper hygiene skills, everything it takes to not only get that job,” says Project Search Coordinator Vanessa Brown,” but to maintain that job.”

It’s clear Snidow enjoys what she does. But what’s most special about her is her empathy for others, coming from her own experience of living with a disability.

“Sometimes life is difficult and I just want them to understand that life can be hard but we just needed to learn to deal with it,” she says.

To learn more about Project Search businesses in Tennessee, visit the state’s website.

To find out about East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s partnership with Project Search visit their website: etch.com/about-us/project-search.