Power of the Purse fundraiser helps feed seniors

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re like many of us, the Netflix show, “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” is helping us transform our closets and get organized. With that in mind, we have a great idea for those nice handbags that no longer bring you joy, but could help make someone else happy and help feed seniors in Knox County’s Mobile Meals program.

Whether it’s a Brighton bag for a summer event, or a glitzy evening clutch for a glamorous nigh tout, there’s a little something for everyone at Power of the Purse, an annual September fundraiser for Mobile Meals that keeps growing, thanks to many of you.

Women gather to have lunch and a chance to buy a great bag for a fraction of what it would normally cost.

Last year, the event raised $51,000 – enough to feed 15,000 seniors in Knox County.

Through the years, we’ve shown you firsthand that the meals delivered by volunteers fill a critical need and so much more.

Judith Pelot of Mobile Meals says, “It’s the daily check, checking on them, making sure they’re okay.”

Each hot meal costs $3.40. Right now, Mobile Meals is feeding 975 seniors a day, Monday through Friday.

This year’s Power of the Purse isn’t until September 19th, but already some handbags are coming in.

We got a sneak peek behind the scenes, as staff members cleaned a Coach bag, making sure a Michael Kors tote was good as new, sponging down leather handles, thoroughly cleaning each donated bag.

As the collection of cleaned and labeled bags continues to grow, from a tiny straw bag by designer Patricia Nash to the Vol orange mini bag next to it, there is truly power in each purse that will soon go to a new home.

“We’re looking for purses that someone you know and love would want to carry after you, so we want to make sure that they are nice quality, doesn’t have to be designer, of course we love designer, but just purses that are in really good shape that we can, you know, turn in to $20, $50, $100 dollars and that goes right back to our seniors,” Pelot told us.

Power of the Purse is September 19, 2019 from 5 – 8 pm.

For information on donating purses: 865-524-2786

www.knoxseniors.org

www.facebook.com/PowerofthePurseKnoxville/

Tickets go on sale in July.



