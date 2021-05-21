Project GRAD Laptop Telethon surpasses goal, students say ‘thank you’ to community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Our fourth annual Project GRAD Laptop Telethon was a huge success, and we cannot thank you enough, East Tennessee. Our final total is $70,065. That’s $10,000 over our goal!

So many of you called, touched by the stories of hardworking Austin-East and Fulton students we’ve shared with you, wanting to do what you could to make sure they have laptops for college or technical school.

Now it’s the students’ turn to share their thanks.

There are 150 students who have fulfilled all of Project Grad’s requirements have plans to further their education in the fall; grateful to have the technology they need to succeed.

Here are some messages from just a few of the students:

“I’m Cedric Roach. I’m a senior at Fulton High and I’ll be attending UTK in the fall studying biology. I just wanted to thank everyone for dontaing for us to receive laptops in the fall.”

“Thank you so much and I appreciate everything you’ve done for me.”

“Thank you for us to receive laptops. My name is Deija Satterfield , I’m a 2021 Fulton High School grad. I will be using the laptop to study nursing at Pellissippi in the fall.”

“Thank you for donating to Project Grad Laptop Telethon. I’m Johan, class of 2021 and will be using the laptop to attend Maryville College.”

“Thank you for donating to the Project Grad Laptop Telethon. I’m Elizabeth, class of 2021, and I’ll be using the laptop at TN School of Beauty to become an aesthetician.”

Message from Ronni Chandler, Project Grad Knoxville Executive Director: “Thank you to this community and all of the generous people who made a contribution of every amount from $5, $10, on up. It matters.”