KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With third-grade retention in the news, a reading program in Knox County is using an adorable canine companion to help boost childhood literacy and put students on a path to success.

The Public Defender’s Office in Knox County offers an after-school reading program to help make sure children know how to read. This program is growing, thanks to a special dog named Rosie.

She’s a lovable lab who comes bounding into the reading room at the Public Defender’s Community Law Office, eager to greet kids.

Rosie, a trained support dog with the HABIT program, is there for more than playtime. Rosie’s handler, Denise Cumming, said that the children in the program are very excited to read with Rosie.

Rosie the HABIT dog when she started training at 8 weeks.

District Public Defender Eric Lutton with Rosie as a puppy

Lutton with Rosie today at 2 years old.

This level of excitement for reading wasn’t there when the program first started several years ago. The Community Law Office of the District Public Defender knew they had to do something to change that.

“It’s a little bit shocking,” Public Defender Eric Lutton said, “that we are dictating people’s futures based on where they are in third grade, but the reality is, we build prison space because we have to figure out how many prison beds we’re going to need 10, 15 years from now, and they look at third-grade reading levels.”

A low literacy level doesn’t mean a child will one day be convicted of a crime, but the legal system does see a connection between poor literacy, drop-out rates, and below-average levels of education among people in prison compared to the general population.

The National Adult Literacy Survey revealed 70 percent of all incarcerated adults cannot read at the fourth-grade level.

“The idea is, we brought in tutors and community members and we got kids to come in after school,” Lutton explained. “We had a bus that would drop the kids off, but the kids didn’t want to read and they were very nervous about reading.”

Now, the reading room is a popular place to be, with Rosie there to soak up every word and her handler close by.

“This is so amazingly powerful to me to watch these kids, this program that they’ve built,” Cumming said.

“It’s just a motivation for them to read and my kids just love it,” added Barbara Price, a parent of a child in the program.

Two-year-old Rosie is not the first Habit dog in the program. Outside, a tree is planted in memory of June Bug, a beloved member of the Habit dog team. Inside the reading room is a sketch of June Bug who helped a lot of kids learn to love to read, just by being a lovable presence. Like Rosie is doing today.