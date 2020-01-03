Silver Congressional Award given to Friendsville teen

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In Blount County, a ceremony was held today to honor a special young lady: Eden Carnes of Friendsville.

Congressman Tim Burchett presented Eden with the Silver Congressional Award at the Blount County Courthouse.

Burchett told us it was an honor to give the deserving student the award.

Not only did she take the initiative to apply for this program, but she set her own goals and saw them through.

Eden participates in 4-H, completed her first 5K race, teaches preschoolers in her community and spent time job shadowing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, just to name a few.

Eden says she is proud to accept the Silver Congressional Award and, showing humility, says,”I didn’t do this by myself, that’s for sure.”

Congratulations, Eden.

The Silver Congressional Award has been around since 1979. It honors young people ages 14 – 25 who are excelling in their studies and community service.

