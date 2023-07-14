KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four years ago, an 11-year-old boy in Farragut told his dad his New Year’s goal was to make $1,000 by his birthday in October. This goal was the beginning of a successful teen-owned and operated lawn care business that continues to grow.

Joe Parsons is now 15 years old and operates one of the electric riding mowers that he and his two brothers were able to buy thanks to their ever-growing Clean Green Lawn Pros company.

The hardworking kids are making a name for themselves in the lawn care business.

“It’s kind of the whole package,” said clients Kim and Janis Wold. “It’s unique from the other yard service we’ve had in Farragut.”

“They do a 10, 10 plus,” client Steve Krempasky said when asked to describe their services on a scale of 1-10.

Joe planted the seed of his business at the tender age of 11 when he told his dad his New Year’s goal was to make $1,000 by his October birthday.

“I handed him my push mower and I gave him my blower. He went out and got a yard or two and that’s where it all began,” said his father, Matthew Parsons.

Joe’s brothers Landon and Shae joined him, adding weed eaters to their services. They worked on creating curb appeal, got gardens in good shape, and business began to bloom.

“Then we got a riding mower, John Deere, an old beat-up mower, got a card, weed whackers and blowers, went around neighborhoods doing some lawns, then Shae joined and then our business was getting good, rolling,’ ” the brothers explained.

Left to Right: Landon, Joe and Shae

Left to Right: Joe, Lori Tucker, Shae and Landon (WATE)

Joe using a blower.



The brothers cleaning off curbs.

Joe on a law mower (WATE)

The brothers weed eating a law. (WATE)

The brothers cleaning up the edge of a garden. (WATE)

Joe mowing a lawn. (WATE)

By the time Joe was 13, he and his brothers formed an LLC. By 2022, the young entrepreneurs had earned enough to make the switch to clean energy.

Joe said, “And then we were like, ‘Should we try electric?’ Like, why not? It’s new, it’s better, it’s clean, green.”

Now, the team mows 250 lawns a month.

WATE asked the brothers for their secret to success. Joe laughed and said, “Well, it’s a secret so I can’t tell you!”

“Because we’ve grown so fast, I’ve had to sacrifice a little bit of my real estate business and step in and help them with scheduling and finances and things like that and as we continue to grow, we are hiring people.” Father Matthew Parsons

Hiring people who, like the Parsons brothers, have a strong work ethic and take the time to get to know the people they serve.

“I’m sure with the job skills they’ve learned,” said the Wolds, “it’s going to carry over into adulthood.”

You may be wondering if the kids have time to just be kids. We asked them about that. They said they take Sundays and Wednesdays off and make time to go swimming and spend time with friends.

For more information about Clean Green Lawn Pros, visit cleangreenlawnpros.com.

By the way, the Parsons family has 11 kids in all, including three foster children.