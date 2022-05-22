TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — A beautiful barn with gorgeous gardens is nestled in the shadow of the Smoky Mountains. The Barn Event Center in Townsend is not just a local favorite, it’s considered an international treasure.

The colors are mesmerizing. Everywhere you look, something is blooming or is a brilliant green. As you take in the beauty, listen for a moment to the splash of the waterfalls offering a soothing touch. But the centerpiece is a huge, cantilevered barn built by history buff Richard Way who owns and lives on the property with his wife.

“We built the barn and on record at UT, it’s the largest cantilevered barn, it has 4,500 square feet upstairs,” Way said.

In the nearly 15 years since bringing the property to life, the Ways have enjoyed guests from around the globe, mainly for weddings.

“We’ve had people from Southeast Asia, from Dubai, Egypt, Pakistan, we’ve had them from all over the world, actually. This last weekend, we had a couple from England so it’s like an international treasure that’s herein the Smoky Mountains,” Way explained.

Way can tell you everything you want to know about a cantilevered barn.

“It actually originated in the Swiss Alps.”

It was built with logs rescued from a fire in Canada and brought here just for this purpose, the cantilever style protects the building from wind and oddly enough from termites said Way.

“It’s the first termite control in the south or actually in America and someone was pretty smart when they figured all that out,” Way said.

Whether it’s for a wedding, a family reunion, or a business meeting, Richard Way and his team are ready to give you a grand East Tennessee welcome, letting the beauty around them do the rest for an unforgettable visit.

Way simply said, “it really has worked out really well.”

For more information on The Barn Event Center of the Smokies, visit barneventcenterofthesmokies.com/