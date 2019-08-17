Turning loss into growth by volunteering with RAM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical has provided 785,000 people with free health care at its free clinics since it began in 1985. Every volunteer is critical to the cause.

One volunteer stands out for developing a system to keep track of every patient who comes through the doors.

Kay Sisco started volunteering with Remote Area Medical (RAM) at two back-to-back clinics in September 2013. She wanted to do something in honor of a close friend who had passed away.

“I told myself ‘you can sit around and mope because you’re not going to Ireland with Sheila or you can get out and do something,'” she said.

So, Kay served as a guide for patients coming into the clinic.

“I just helped people go from place to place made sure they found out where they were going.”

As it turns out, those first two clinics were just the beginning of Kay’s relationship with RAM. She expanded her volunteer hours, traveling to help out at RAM clinics in Baltimore, Maryland, Buffalo, New York, San Bernadino, California and Alamo, Texas – all within one year.

All this volunteer work done, while maintaining a full-time job as a budget director for University Housing at UT.

Even during a busy move-in week this week, she still makes time to come in to RAM headquarters – during evenings and on her days off.

She works on a computerized program she created to keep up with every patient receiving help through RAM.

“Kay has streamlined the patient registration system she has worked over the past six, seven years,” says RAM clinic manager Vicki Gregg.

So, as Kay appreciates each thank-you card from grateful patients that RAM displays on a special message board, it’s our turn to say “thank you” to Kay Sisco for helping Remote Area Medical continue to make a difference in so many lives.

Through the years, over 135,000 volunteers have helped out at RAM clinics and they are always in need of more, even now. To learn more about how you can volunteer, click here.