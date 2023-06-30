LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — An event is coming up later this summer to help the Campbell County Children’s Center provide even more for children waiting for foster care or other intervention for their safety and well-being.

The center plans to host its Annual Auction and Dinner in August. During this event, they are hoping to raise money to expand their facility and support their mission of helping children.

The exterior of the center has a welcoming feeling like rocking chairs on the front porch. However, wait until you go inside.

CEO Tracie Davis took WATE on a tour of the center.

“This is where you would come in if you were coming in after hours with children. Department of Children’s Services have a separate entrance to the facility and then you would come on in,” she said.

Entrance to the Campbell County Children’s Center (WATE)

Living room inside the Campbell County Children’s Center (WATE)

Mural on the wall of Campbell County Children’s Center (WATE)

Writing on the ceiling of the Campbell County Children’s Center (WATE)

‘Be brave’ written above a doorway inside the Campbell County Children’s Center (WATE)

Bunk beds inside the Campbell County Children’s Center (WATE)

Mural on the wall of Campbell County Children’s Center (WATE)

A corner signed by ambassadors who helped get the building constructed in 2001 (WATE)

The kitchen area of the Campbell County Children’s Center (WATE)

Bathroom inside the Campbell County Children’s Center (WATE)

Racks of bins filled with donations for children severed by the Campbell County Children’s Center (WATE)

Racks of new clothing filled with donations for children severed by the Campbell County Children’s Center (WATE)

It is a space designed for children to feel safe and secure.

“We have the capability of eight children sleeping in here. We also have the capability if we have an infant, a portable carrier. We also have a sofa bed out here,” said Davis as she showed the bedroom with three sets of bunk beds.

“So, this really makes a difference for kids, especially if you have sibling groups so kids can stay together that are suffering or awaiting foster care placement, so we really wanted it to be a homelike setting,” she continued.

It is child-friendly, with special attention to detail including artwork on the walls painted by local volunteers, and a corner signed by ambassadors who helped get the building constructed in 2001.

But work on the space does not stop.

“One of our projects that we’re fixing to do, the weekend of July 4,” Davis said. “We’re going to have a shower installed.”

In another area, there are racks of new clothing and bins. Regular donations come in, but as case manager Maggie Inscho told WATE, “We do have a lot of stuff for girls. We need larger sizes for boys and some larger sizes for girls. As you can see, we have things for little girls, but we have teenagers that wear ladies’ sizes.”

Outside, there is enough green space for a playground. The center is hoping someone will donate equipment and build it.

More on the center’s wish list:

Travel hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo and condition, body wash and deodorant. Products are needed for both men and women.

Household items such as paper towels, toilet paper, napkins and paper plates.

Laundry and cleaning supplies, including laundry detergent, kitchen trash bags, dish and hand soap.

The center’s 8th Annual Auction and Dinner is on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Bell Farm Event Center. To become a sponsor or purchase tickets to the event, call 423-562-4190.