ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee football player just completing his freshman season is already proving to be a hero in his hometown. Kolby Morgan, a walk-on punter for the Vols, showed his skill on the field last season during the Tennessee Tech.

Morgan made his first collegiate punt, a 55-yard kick, in the second quarter of the game. It’s what he’s doing off the field for Oneida and Scott County that’s getting attention and appreciation.

“I was just on my way to church one morning, and for some reason I guess God just laid it on my heart,” Kolby told WATE 6 On Your Side. “I was wondering how I could help people.”

That calling led to Kolby collecting 200 coats to be distributed by The Children’s Center of the Cumberlands. He recently brought in bag after bag of items the center needs for the many kids it helps.

“I talked to a few, like family friends that I had, and everyone was super helpful,” Kolby said. “I just talked to a bunch of local businesses, and I don’t think there was one person that said no.”

Coats in every color and every size were donated by a caring community at Kolby’s request. The coats will go into what’s known as Kip’s Closet at the Children’s Center. Every one of the coats will go to a child in need.

“Seeing coats that little and that kids need them, it just breaks your heart really,” he said.

“A lot of children that come into our Child Advocacy Center are being raised, most of them are being raised by family members,” said Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children’s Center. “A lot of those are grandparents on fixed incomes, aunts and uncles who are on fixed incomes. They’re not in the custody of their parents anymore.

“When they come in here and we see them in coats that are too little or too big or dirty, we don’t want to ask that burden of the family. We just want to be able to give.”

It’s all thanks to a humble young athlete already inspiring people of all ages.

“If God puts something on your heart, to not think about what all would go into making that happen, to just go ahead and do it and if it’s meant to happen, if it needs to happen, other people will help you,” Kolby said.

“It was just very moving to us that there was that act of volunteerism not just on the field but off the field as well,” Walker said.

If you’d like to help, not just with coats but other necessities for children, visit www.childrenscenterofthecumberlands.org.

Kolby and the Vols will begin the football season Sept. 3 against Ball State.