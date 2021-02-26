Young comic book creator aims to inspire others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville fifth grader is motivating other kids. He sets an example for how to spend time wisely during the pandemic. Instead of playing video games or watching TV, Ben Mullins put his creativity to use, inspiring other students along the way.

Meet comic book hero “Lion Man” and his creator, Grace Christian Academy student Ben Mullins. He showed us one of his comic books.

“And then just a whole bunch of crazy stuff happens in all the scenes and then he just passes out!” Ben exclaimed.

Fourth grade teacher Lee Ann Eaves said, “he’s quite the problem solver, this Lion Man is.”

Lion Man is the key character in most of the comic books Ben has created, and there are a lot.

“During the pandemic,” Ben said, “I probably made around 20 but overall, I made 83.”

A teacher was paying attention.

“Out on recess and during playground time,” Eaves said, “I saw him with a lot of kids surrounding him with these books and I was like, ‘what is going on over there?’ and I was just amazed at what I was seeing. These children around Ben’s books.”

Eaves knew Ben at school but he’s a year ahead of her fourth graders. So, she invited him to speak to her class to share with them his secret to spending downtime wisely.

“My kids, my fourth graders were blown away that they could actually do something like that and be creative themselves and take what Ben has taught them in their own lives and experiences,” Eaves said.

To think, it all started with a character created through one boy’s imagination.

We’re certain we’ll be hearing more about Lion Man in the future as Ben Mullins continues to work on his craft.

“In third grade, I started actually writing more stuff and I started getting better at it,” he said.

Ben has already had one of his comic books published through an online program he researched.