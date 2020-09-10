Pot-bellied pig ‘running loose’ in Henry County

News

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pot-bellied pig was reported to be on the loose in Henry County.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the animal running around the Highway 140 South and Cannon Store Road area on Thursday.

Deputies believe it was most likely a pet. Anyone with information is asked to call 731-642-1672 to get the pig home safely.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter