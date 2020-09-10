Pot-bellied pig ‘running loose’ in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pot-bellied pig was reported to be on the loose in Henry County.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the animal running around the Highway 140 South and Cannon Store Road area on Thursday.
Deputies believe it was most likely a pet. Anyone with information is asked to call 731-642-1672 to get the pig home safely.
