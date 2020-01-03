Potholes becoming a nuisance for East TN drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Potholes on Interstates 640 and 40 have been causing some trouble for East Tennessee drivers.

The rainy weather has caused small holes to get bigger, causing accidents and flat tires.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi says drivers will want take extra caution. Adverse weather conditions like snow or rain cover the potholes, making it even harder to see how wide or deep they really are.

TDOT has been out patching as many of the holes as fast as possible, however, they are responsible for 9,000 lane miles across 24 counties, making it hard to catch every single one.

How you can help

If you see a pothole, TDOT wants to hear from you: Report the pothole here and TDOT will come patch it.

LATEST STORIES