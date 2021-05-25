Pound, Va. town council to meet Tuesday to address ongoing police, river issues

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – Leaders for the Town of Pound will meet Tuesday night to discuss two major issues.

The town council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. and will address the termination of the town’s two police officers and the ongoing release of sewage into the Pound River.

The town council had previously voted to terminate both the former chief and another officer without naming any replacements. Town officials had also demanded access to the evidence room be turned over.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp filed a petition to halt the order regarding the evidence room, stating that Virginia law mandates only law enforcement may have access to evidence and access to the room must be given to the police chief’s replacement.

On May 20, the town count appointed temporary police chief Chris Wilcox to serve until June 30 while an evidence expert from Northern Virginia logged the contents of the department’s evidence room.

The sewage release has been an ongoing issue at the water treatment plan for nearly two months and has prompted the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors to threaten legal action against Pound.

Dickenson County officials say the ongoing release into the Pound River threatens the neighboring county’s drinking water source and recreation potential, and the town should have alerted people to the problem.

The Virginia Department of Health issued an advisory regarding the river on May 6, but the issue reportedly began on March 29. After the VDH advisory was issued, the town released its own statement.

Pound’s town manager, Drew Mullins, told News Channel 11 on May 19 that a solution to the leak has not been determined because the exact cause was unknown.

Mullins also said issues within town leadership were making it difficult to fix infrastructure and access funds the town could have from the state.